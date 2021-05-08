Film producer cum record label mogul, Suni Osorun aka Big Suni, is living his dream.

The Abuja-based showbiz impresario, who shuttles between Nigeria and the United States of America for business, recently released to wide acclaim a couple of artistes on his Black Wall Street label. And just before the COVID-19 lockdown, he completed work on a movie that is bound to be a box office hit.

However, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. In as much as Big Suni works hard, he also plays hard. The boss of Black Wall Street, with headquarters in America, is reputed to be one of the hottest bachelors in the entertainment industry. But then things might soon change, as sources disclosed that he has been swept off his feet by a pretty female deejay.

“Big Suni has been struck by Cupid arrow. He is now head over heels in love with Omowumi, a female deejay. The girl is pretty and cool-headed. She is also amiable and from Ondo State like him. In fact, before they fell in love with each other, both Suni and Omowumi have been good friends. They love each other so much that wedding bells may ring anytime soon,” the source says.