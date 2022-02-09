From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

For Mr. Victor Oruebor, a native of Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, life has become meaningless.

The motorcycle dealer feels that there is nothing to live for after calamities in the shape of death visited his household to snatch his pregnant wife and only son last month. They perished in a road accident involving a tanker laden with petroleum product and other vehicles near the traffic light along the old Lagos-Asaba Road, Agbor.

The accident reportedly claimed five lives, including Oruebor’s pregnant wife, Blessing; and two-year-old son, Testimony. Two other children who were among the injured are lying in critical condition in the hospital.

This is coming barely a year after Oruebor lost his eldest child, nine-year-old daughter, Divine, who was knocked down by a motorcycle at College Junction, Agbor.

Lamenting the tragedies, Oruebor wondered why death had decided to wipe out his household.

He said: “A year ago, January 8, 2021, my first daughter, Divine, was killed by a motorcycle at College of Education Junction, Agbor.

“In the same month, January 24, 2022, my only son, Testimony, and my pregnant wife, Blessing, were sent to early graves by a fuel tanker driver.

“I was at my motorcycle shop on Abraka Road, Boji-Boji, Owa, when I heard of the ghastly motor accident. I did not bother to visit the scene of the accident.

“Unfortunately, I was called on the phone some minutes after the accident by someone who I am yet to remember his name, asking me to come immediately to the accident scene.

“Without wasting any time, I arrived there, where I saw my wife’s shoes. Then it dawned on me that my wife and children were the victims.

“I was heartbroken when I saw the bodies of my wife and son dismembered beyond recognition.

“With the help of sympathizers, I rushed to Central Hospital, Agbor, to see my remaining two children, who were also involved in the accident.

“When I got there, one was placed on oxygen while the other sustained a minor injury. Due to lack of intensive medical care at the hospital, I was advised to quickly take my daughter who was on oxygen to University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin City, or Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, for urgent medical attention.

“Despite my bad condition I was made to pay N50,000 to the management before I was allowed to carry her out of the hospital.

“Unfortunately, in the process, the oxygen my daughter was on finished at Umunede on our way to FMC, Asaba, but the great God preserved her life.

“I lost my first daughter, who was nine years old, because of the poor medical facilities at Agbor Central Hospital.

“The delay in getting to UBTH, where we were referred to, cost my daughter’s life.

“The pains of losing my wife and children are too much to bear. As I speak now, my daughter is still lying helpless at FMC, Asaba. God has forsaken me by allowing death to reign in my household.”