Four Super Eagles stars namely Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, CSKA Moscow’s Chidera Ejuke, Club Brugge’s Emmanuel Dennis and Porto-owned center back Chidozie Awaziem have made the top five.

Completing the list is FC Lorient’s Terem Moffi who is now represented by influential English-based Nigerian agent Emeka Obasi who also looks after Ola Aina, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi and Chuba Akpom among others.

In first place is Osimhen who is valued at fifty million euros, an increase of 66.7 percent compared to his valuation at the start of the calendar year.

Moffi is second on the list with an astonishing 7,900 percent increase in his valuation, and is now worth six million euros, a difference of €5.93m.

Ejuke sits in third place with a current market value of eight million euros, a boost of €5m, followed by Dennis whose value has risen by €4m and he’s worth €16m.

Awaziem’s value has increased from €2.5m to €6m, placing him in fifth position among Nigerian players.