From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has reassured the Republic of South Africa of continuous relationship towards advancing the cooperation between the two countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this during the closing ceremony of the Ministerial Meeting of the 10th Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission in Abuja.

In attendance were the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor; the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paulen Tallen; Minister of State, Transport, Gbemisola Saraki; the Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah; Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, amongst others.

Onyeama said in the the course of the last couple of days, senior officials of both countries deliberated extensively on a number of important issues related to bilateral relations between both countries.

He expressed confidence that both countries had a productive exchange of views, given the unique nature of the forum which brought together, a cross section of the key stakeholders dealing with the issues from a variety of perspective.

“I look forward to the implementation stage of all signed MoUs/Agreements between the two countries. While the formal part of this meeting ends today, I hope that this visit will add some practical insight to the discussions you have had.

“I wish to reassure that Nigerian Government will continue to work with South African Government towards advancing the cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of our citizens,” Onyeama said.

Earlier, Onyeama said both countries have enjoyed cordial relations over the years, underpinned by fraternity and a shared historical struggle.

He added that despite the challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the many restrictions it imposed on both countries, Nigeria and South Africa, had through determination and effort, actualised the target of hosting the bi-national commission at this time.

“This is testimony to our common commitment to continually improve our relations and consolidate every gain made in this regard.

“It is therefore, with gratitude that I warmly welcome you. Your presence, notwithstanding the hindrances, testifies to the importance South Africa attaches to the opportunities for mutual benefit that the Bi-National Commission provides, as well as the opportunity to strengthen cooperation and synergy between our two countries in all areas of mutual interest,” Onyeama also said.

Agreements to be ratified by both countries include Early Warning Mechanism, Agreement on Arts and Culture, Agreement on Youth Development, Agreement on Immigration, among others.

In her remarks, Pandor said her delegation was heartened once again by the continuing commitment to African solidarity shown by Nigeria toward South Africa when many in the world are treating its citizens as unwelcome pariah.

Pandor added that Nigeria’s action was reflective of its well known solidarity in difficult times of the anti-apartheid struggle.

“Today, we meet on the eve of the 48th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid by United Nations General Assembly. With the sterling friendship of Nigeria, the international community banded together, on 30 November 1973, to define and characterise apartheid as a Crime Against Humanity.

“Today we also mark the celebration of the 22nd anniversary of our Bi-National Commission, a great milestone in the history of our diplomatic relations.

“Our visit is intended to affirm South Africa’s commitment to strengthening and fostering greater collaboration and cooperation in bilateral and multilateral relations to address our common challenges for mutual benefit. Nigeria and South Africa are critical to Africa’s development and progress and must use their attributes to advance Africa’s cause,” Pandor said.

Pandor further said the present day bilateral engagements between the two countries have to contribute to combatting the scourge of poverty, unemployment and inequality that scar both nations and continent.

“It is through our resolute commitment to our bilateral cooperation and the implementation of the developmental aspirations of the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals that we can change the lives of our people,” Pandor also said.

