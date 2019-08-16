The 2019/20 LaLiga season will have its first round of matches this coming weekend, 16-19 August 2019, with SuperSport viewers on GOtv set to be treated to some brilliant action from Spain’s top flight.

The new LaLiga season opens on the evening of Friday 16 August, with Athletic Bilbao playing host to champions Barcelona at the new San Mames Stadium. The game, which kicks off at 8pm, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 4 available on GOtv Max.

Speaking on the LaLiga season opener, Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, said MultiChoice through its SuperSport channels is delighted to broadcast all 380 matches of the 2019/2020 LaLiga season to its GOtv Max subscribers across the country.

“Being the home of LaLiga, GOtv is delighted to broadcast the first game of the new LaLiga season. We are also pleased to say that our customers on GOtv MAX can be sure of enjoying the very best of coverage of one of Europe’s most prestigious leagues,” Mabutho said.

Barcelona were crowned champions last season, finishing on 87 points, and will hope to begin their title defence on a solid footing. Bilbao, on the other hand, will be seeking to improve on their impressive eighth-place finish.

Both teams have met 65 times in all competitions, with Barcelona securing 42 wins as against Bilbao’s nine.