West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has urged his side to keep believing despite their winless start to the season.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Baggies as they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Asked about whether the lack of wins is impacting his side, Bilic replied: “We can’t be obsessed with that in a negative way.

“It will come, if we tick all the boxes we need to tick, it will come. It’s about us.

“We were so close to winning one of the toughest games on paper so far – we were very close against Chelsea.

“We aren’t going to win as many games as we did last season. Nobody expects us to do that.

“But in every game there is an opportunity for us to win it. In every game there is an opportunity.

“And what we can’t do is be desperate in a negative way, in a way that makes us lose confidence and belief.

“We can’t be like ‘oh my god we are not winning’. If we don’t win let’s draw and perform and win next time. That is how you stay in this league.”