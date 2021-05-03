By Amechi Ogbonna

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates announced with his wife Melinda Gates on Monday that they are divorcing.

‘After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,’ a joint statement read.

‘Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.’

The couple founded in 2000 the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a private philanthropic organisation which funds health research and advocacy work across the globe, including some of the world’s most impoverished nations.

The Gates – along with investor Warren Buffett – are behind the Giving Pledge, which calls on billionaires to commit to giving away the majority of their wealth to good causes.

Bill Gates is the fourth wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, and is worth $124 billion (£89 billion).

He made his money through the firm he co-founded in the 1970s, Microsoft, the world’s biggest software company.

The pair both posted the statement announcing their divorce on Twitter.

