Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A bill seeking the amendment of the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Law in Kano on Tuesday scaled the first reading at the Kano State House of Assembly.

This was a sequel to the adoption of the joint committee’s report on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and that of the Judiciary in respect of a demand to upgrade four traditional rulers to the status of 1st Class Emirs.

Reading the report, on behalf of the Joint Committee of the House at the plenary, the Majority Leader, Alhaji Baffa Babba Danagundi (Municipal) said the committee recommended the review the existing law.

Alhaji Baffa Danagundi explained the committee consulted widely with stakeholders adding that the public endorsed the upgrade of the status of the traditional rulers.

The initiative to create an additional four Emirates in Kano State followed a petition by some stakeholders, through a legal firm, Ibrahim Salisu Chamber.

The stakeholders, in the petition, called attention to the need to upgrade the traditional rulers of Karaye, Bichi, Rano and Gaya to the status of 1st Class Emirs.

They explained that these, alongside upgrading their areas to Emirates, would inspire more development in the state and bring the people closer to their Emirs.

The petition, which was signed by Salisu Ibrahim, had also observed that states which were smaller than Kano such as Zamfara and Jigawa, already have more than one 1st Class Emir

The petitioner hinted that since the enactment of Kano S L N No 8 which resulted in the upgrade of Auyo, Duste, Gaya and Rano to 1st Class Emirs and the enactment of Kano S L N No 14 in which the Emirs were all deposed by the Order in 1983, this particular powers of the state have not been put to use.

Meanwhile, thousands of Kano State indigenes from different walks of life, on Tuesday, besieged the Kano State House of Assembly to witness the proceedings of the House.

Security arrangements within and around the Assembly complex was also tight throughout the sitting as scores of police officers and officers of the Department of State Services were around the House.