A bill seeking improved living condition for older persons has passed the second reading at the senate.

The bill, Older Persons (Rights and Privileges) Bill 2019, sponsored by Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi was read for the first time on November 7, 2019.

The senator who represents Imo East senatorial zone explained that the bill “seeks to provide certain rights and privileges for older persons in order to ensure health and economic reliefs and protection for their social and civil rights.”

Essentially, it will strengthen the protection of the rights of older persons, identify the peculiar human rights situation of older persons by reason of age, distinct from other population cohorts and address other matters such as systemic and interpersonal prejudice, stereotype and discrimination against older persons.

The bill will also compel all sectors to integrate older persons in development and to ensure age friendly environment as well as prescribe punitive measures where their rights are denied.

While leading debate on the bill, Ezenwa said: “Indeed, an ageing population poses numerous social and economic challenges, but the right set of policies can equip society to address these challenges in time. Some of the challenges facing the elderly in Nigeria include challenges of retirement, ageism, and social isolation among others.”