A bill for an Act to Provide for Establishment of a Federal Polytechnic, Aba, Abia, on Tuesday passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

Titled: “A bill for an Act to Provide for Establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Aba, Abia State; and for Related Matters (HB.1613),” emanated from the Senate.

The bill was seeking concurrence in the House for a second reading.

Moving a motion on the bill, Idris Wase said it is important to pass the bill for such an institution in Aba.

Also, Deputy Chief Whip, Pally Iriase, said Aba deserves a Federal Polytechnic given the industrial ingenuity of the people of the area.

“It is good to lend our support and see reasons cogent enough to establish a federal polytechnic in Aba.

“This is one bill to my mind that is very well thought out. Aba is noted for industry and the ingenuity that today’s science can only help to improve upon. And no institution can do this better than a federal polytechnic.

“This is one bill that is nice for this House to pass,” Iriase said.

Similarly, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, from Abia State, said establishment of the Polytechnic would assist the factories in the city.