A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Wase, Plateau, has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill which was sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Ahmed Wase, was read for the first time on July 2.



Leading the debate, Wase said that healthcare services were critical in every society.

He said that healthcare was crucial in the overall well-being and survival of a people as it would promote self-preservation and national development.

According to the deputy speaker, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau has no tertiary health facility in spite of its rich economic zone harboring rich deposits of mineral resources.

Wase also said that the Federal Government oil exploration activities has been attracting both local and international investors recently.

The lawmaker said that the bill sought to equip, maintain and operate the medical centre so as to provide facilities for diagnosis, curative and rehabilitative services in medical treatment.

He said that the bill also sought to equip, maintain and operate the centre with proper staff, technicians, doctors and nurses.

He said that the bill, when passed into law, would ensure the provision of the best medical standards in all establishments under its control.

Wase said that the bill, when passed into law, would ensure that the standard of treatment and care provided for patients met standards usually provided by similar establishments globally.

The Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabimila, referred the bill to the Committee on Health Institutions for further legislative actions.(NAN)