A bill to grant financial autonomy to state Houses of Assemblies and judiciaries has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.

The Bill titled: “An act to alter section 121(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) to reflect the authority of persons mandated to effect payment and receive funding for the House of Assembly and judiciaries of states from the consolidated revenue fund of the federation and for related matters” sponsored by member representing Afikpo North/Afikpo South, Iduma Igariwey and passed second reading on Tuesday.

Igariwey said at present, the expenditure meant for the state Houses of Assembly and the state High Courts was issued from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of states.

He said the states in turn appropriates for the houses of Assembly and judiciary, which he said, has grossly affected the independence of states legislature and the judiciary, as they are often starved of funds or made to dance to the whims and caprices of their governors.

Igariwey argued that though President Muhammadu Buhari had recently signed Executive Order 10 to solve this tampering with the funds of states legislature and judiciary, it did not go far enough because it was bereft of constitutional backing.

The lawmaker stated that this lacuna had given room for state governors to push back against the noble intentions of Executive Order 10.

The alteration of Section 121(3) sought by Igariwey is intended to charge any amount standing in the credit of the Houses of Assembly and the judiciary of a state, directly upon the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation and to be paid directly to the heads of the bodies in the states by the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Igariwey argued that this alteration would make the two arms of government at the state level more independent and accountable in line with the tenets of democracy.

When Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila put the matter to a voice vote, it was unanimously adopted and it passed the second reading. He also directed that the bill be referred to the House Committee on Constitution Review.