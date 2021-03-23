From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano, has cautioned Ifeanyi Ubah not to lie against him or his administration as somebody of his character should be hiding his face in shame.

Ubah, who represents Anambra South, had through his media aide, Kamen Ogbonna, accused the governor of sending political thugs to destroy his billboards in various parts of the state despite paying millions of naira into the state coffers.

He had said: “Already, 12 billboards, fully paid for and erected in several locations across the state, have been pulled down on the orders of an obviously jittery state government that has failed in its duty and social contract to Ndi Anambra.”

But Obiano, through his Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, and the Managing Director of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), Jude Emecheta, described Ubah’s claim as a lie.

He said: “Ubah paid for 10 exposures and I told them, before you place any of the billboards, give me the sites you’re paying for so that we will know whether they are encumbered or not. But they went ahead putting billboards everywhere in the state. As I talk to you, he has exceeded the 10 sites he paid for.” The governor alleged that Ubah had defrauded the state of a huge amount of money in 2019 when he contested the Senate seat.

“I can tell you comfortably that in 2019 when he was going to the Senate, we gave him permission to put 10 to 12 boards but he ended putting over 100 boards and never paid for them.

“So, he is used to that. What he is just doing is to bamboozle us, pay money and begin to place boards everywhere. And if you ask him, he will say ‘I have paid Anambra State Signage & Advertisement Agency.’ How many boards did you pay for?” the governor asked.