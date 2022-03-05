No matter your ranking on the rich list, even if you control more businesses than him, and have accounts all over the world in the major currencies, you have to genuflect when you are around the Anambra-born billionaire mogul, Prince Arthur Eze. Those close to him say he believes money is only spent on earth, and not a medium of exchange in heaven. And so, he readily plants smiles on many faces. For many years now, many organisations and individuals have enjoyed his benevolence. Eze gives in millions and billions without any expectations whatsoever. Yet, he still has more than enough to give from his enormous reservoir of wealth. But for a lasting impact, the founder of Atlas Oranto Petroleum —the largest privately held Nigerian exploration and production group with assets also in 12 countries including Equatorial Guinea and Sudan, among others—recently launched a scholarship foundation for indigenes of his hometown, Ukpo, in Dunukofia Local Government area of Anambra State.

Known as Prince Arthur Eze Scholarship Foundation, the inauguration of the Foundation and the Board members chaired by Prof. Stella Okunna, the first female Professor of Mass Communication in Sub Saharan Africa, held at the oil mogul’s Enugu residence penultimate Saturday. The billionaire said this foundation is for the benefit of indigent and deserving students of the community in various tertiary institutions.

