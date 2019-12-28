To say that Dr. Adedeji Adeleke is one of the biggest industrialists in Nigeria is like stating the obvious. The Osun State-born billionaire also typifies a soul who enjoys abundant grace of God, particularly when you consider how he had risen from grass to grace. Unlike some others who were born with the proverbial silver spoon in their mouths, Adeleke can be said to have sustained his success status through a dint of hard work and resilience. Apart from his phenomenal growth in business, the Chairman of Pacific Holdings has gotten many other reasons to beat his chest as a successful father and be thankful to the almighty God for his blessings.

As a father to one of the successful entertainers on the continent and on the international scene, David Adeleke, famously known as Davido, who has been making the family proud, Adeleke’s famous singer son and his fiancé, Chioma, recently made the billionaire a grand dad again after the young couple were blessed with a baby boy named David Ifeanyi, in the United States. Just as the family is still basking in the euphoria of the new baby, his older son, Adewale, had his traditional wedding with his heartthrob, Ekanem, penultimate week.

The wedding, which took place in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, had important personalities, including Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, in attendance.

The Ede, Osun State-born shrewd businessman is the founder and chairman of Pacific Holdings Limited, a company with a massive investment outlay across many business interests in the Nigerian economy.