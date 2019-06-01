Glowing tributes poured in torrents for famous Nigerian oil tycoon, Femi Otedola, on Sunday night as he received the 2018 Zik Prize in Leadership, alongside other seven prominent Nigerians. At a glittering event held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the billionaire businessman was honoured with the award in the Business Leadership category having successfully nurtured his businesses to a global acclaim. Announcing the winners in April, the advisory board said Otedola was named after thorough scrutiny by the panel in charge of selection.

Earlier in a welcome address by the chairman of the Public Policy Research and Analysis Center (PPRAC), the organization in charge of the Zik Prize, Prof. Jubril Aminu represented by Sir Marc Wabara, set the mood of the event with an assurance that the awards were meant to deepen the recipients’ interest in further growth agenda and sound leadership for the nation.

Though not physically present to receive the award, the Forte Oil Plc boss was ably represented by one of his daughters and fashion blogger, Temi Otedola. The billionaire, in an appreciative message, on Monday via his social media platform, wrote: “It is an honour to receive The 2018 Zik Prize in Business Leadership yesterday night. My daughter, (Temi Otedola) @jtofashion humbly represented me in accepting this prestigious award.”

Honoured alongside Otedola were wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, who won in the Humanitarian Leadership category; Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachukwu who won the Public Service category; former All Progressives Congress, APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun who won the prize for political leadership.Other winners were: Prof Oye Ibidapo-Obe; Mr. Ikechukwu Onyema and Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello and immediate past MD of the UBA Plc, Mr Philip Oduoza.

The Zik Prize in Leadership Awards was instituted 25 years ago in honour of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first President of Nigeria. It was set up, among other things, to encourage and nurture leadership on the African continent and in the diaspora.