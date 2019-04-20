It is true that the rich also cry. This best summed the recent experience of Meram Indimi, one of the famous daughters of Borno-born billionaire, Dr. Muhammed Indimi. The pretty Meram has recently opened up about her struggle with depression and anxiety and how she was able to overcome her struggle with the mental health.

“A lot of you may know me but what you don’t know is that over the years, I have actually been dealing with anxiety and depression. It was quiet severe actually…Most days I don’t think they were worth getting out of bed for,” Meram spoke candidly. “I want to let you know that if you have loved ones, don’t forget to call them, tell them you love them and believe in them.”

The oil mogul’s delectable daughter got married last year to Baffa Dandatti at a gorgeous ceremony filled with fun and extravagantly beautiful high fashion, decor and love. Meram owns Skinny Sue, a health, wellness and beauty shop.