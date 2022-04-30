On Friday April 29, Nigeria’s iconic billionaire mogul, Dr. Mike Agbolade Ishola Adenuga Jnr. added a brand new year to his remarkable years on mother earth. On this day that he clocked 69, the billionaire mogul was flooded with love and tributes by all and sundry. For a man who naturally loves his life easy and cool, and always fiercely shuns the klieg light, the day was, as expected, low-keyed and devoid of boisterous festivity. Of course, Adenuga, fondly called ‘The Bull’, unlike most members of his billionaires’ class, is neither given to frivolities or wanton revelry. He hardly attends parties or is seen among the high society circle. But when he does, he always makes a cameo appearance to add colour and class to the select few he graced—just as he did recently at a wedding in Benin, Edo State. At that classy occasion, Adenuga —who cut a dashing fresh new look and charmed those Alpha guests with a well-trimmed sexy grey beard and fitness that smacked of good health—was in a feel-good mood all through. Obviously, this must have quashed any notion that the quintessential telecoms tycoon is shy of hosting or attending any blowout. Thus, the ever genial super-billionaire must have set his gaze at joining the Septuagenarian club —in less than 365 days to go—, take pride in his immeasurable accomplishment and then have a proper celebration of a milestone anniversary.

The measure of a man is how well he takes care of his family. But it goes beyond that for Adenuga, whose concern is also the family of man, and how well we can take care of one another. For an exceptionally private but busy man who spends most of his time in the quietude of his ultra-luxurious Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos Villa creating wealth as well as helping humanity to live a very good life, Adenuga has his own winning formula. The Globacom founder is arguably one of the few biggest contemporary philanthropists on the continent. He is as generous, collaborative, and lovable as he is innovative and brilliant. The mogul has a large heart and loves to see others succeed. He has an innate belief that behind every success story are others helping to make it happen. And that’s why Adenuga unrestrainedly redistributes most of his money like he did recently. Early this April, he doled out over N1 billion to dozens of Glo dealers and business partners who have worked assiduously to make the network the darling of subscribers across the country. The business mogul gave out the money during an exquisite dealer appreciation gala dinner held in Lagos. His Globacom has also been promoting Nigeria’s rich culture and investing annually billions of naira in the entertainment industry by using local as well as global stars with Nigerian ancestry for endorsement. As he’s empowering many at home also our people in the diaspora.

