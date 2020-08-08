In business and philanthropy, Nigerian business mogul, Abdulsamad Rabiu continues to set the pace. He wears his entrepreneurial strength and savvy like a badge of honour. For this Chairman of BUA Group, he stands tall as he wades through odds with the confidence of a champion. He isn’t afraid to put everything on the line and boldly step into the unknown. That’s why he makes history every hour as the head honcho of a business conglomerate with wide influence in Nigeria’s economic and business sector. In fact, his flagship company, BUA Cement is now the third most capitalised company on the Nigeria Stock Exchange listings. But unlike other less achievers who live to sing the songs of their derring-dos, Rabiu, also rated the third most wealthy Nigerian, remains impressively humble. For this trait, he has not stopped attracting honour in torrents from home and abroad. That’s also what he received on Tuesday, August 4, when the Forbes-rated billionaire clocked 60. On this auspicious day, the President, state governors, top government functionaries, monarchs, religious leaders, fellow moguls, friends and relatives poured torrents of heartfelt messages to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the Kano-born amiable industrialist. He however didn’t roll out the drums to signpost this milestone. Interestingly, while he is not known to be in the habit of throwing parties in the manner of a conventional socialite, the harsh reality of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of many prominent Nigerians since its outbreak, precludes such merry-making.

Rabiu, who has become the case study in how to run a model mega investment, rather celebrated the day working on how to achieve his biggest dream —and keeping the society safe with personal and corporate contributions to the fight against COVID-19. Rabiu’s citizenship of humanity, according to those close to him, depicts his love of life and undying compassion for the needy and less privileged. Beyond his love for business and the good life, he is reputed as one of Africa’s biggest philanthropists. It is worthy of note that Rabiu and his company are rated very high in donations – cash and kind – in the fight against the pandemic and other societal health challenges. In recent years, he has, through his BUA Foundation, so far committed over N7 billion in cash, foodstuffs and medical supplies amongst other things to the federal and state governments and various humanitarian agencies. To him, he is not just about making money but making it available as resources for advancing the lot of humanity. But he is not your conventional billionaire. As he raises hopes and plants joy in the bosoms of Nigerians, he has not shied away from showing that he loves the good life that wealth brings. He lives luxuriously well. The business mogul owns beautiful and expensive properties in the popular Eaton Square, Gloucester Square; another one on Avenue Road known as Millionaires’ Row and in Hyde Park, all in London. He also owns a beautiful mansion in Johannesburg as well as a permanent penthouse suite at the most expensive hotel in Cape Town, both in South Africa; while also owning a Penthouse mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia, in the USA. For the ease and comfort of globetrotting, the billionaire also owns a GulfStream G550 private jet. It was even gathered that the business tycoon recently gifted himself a €25million super luxury 45metre Benetti yacht anchoring in the South of France. It was gathered that anytime he wanted to let off some steam, he sails across the blue seas of Monaco with family, select friends and associates while savouring the finest hospitality befitting his status. Of course, as he joins the sexagenarian club, Rabiu has so much to thank God for.