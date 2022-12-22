By Vivian Onyebukwa

Founder, “Uplifting Women Through Farming”, (UWTF) and “Uplifting Youth Through Agriculture” (UYOTA), P

Mrs Afoma Clara Adigwe, has been appointed as the Global Ambassador For Royal Africa by Commonwealth Global Entrepreneurs Club.

Commonwealth Global Entrepreneurs Club, is a new organisation in Nigeria with headquarters in London.

The organisation is set to assist Small and Medium Scale businesses in the country as well as eradicate poverty.

It is a networking platform to trade and collaborate globally. It consists of politicians, bureaucrats, technocrats, industrialists, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and other business influencers.

Also, it aimed to appeal to the growing interest in developing entrepreneurship at the grass root level.

In a statement signed and made available to the media by Adigwe who is the younger sister of popular Nuel Ojei of Nuel Ojei Holdings, will work closely with the Founder of the organisation, a Pakistani based in London, Mobin Rafiq.

“With the appointment, l will work together with the Founder to bring African Royal Fathers and Royals together. According to the statement, he will get investors to partner with the Royal Fathers in different projects to be able to upgrade the lives of their community members particularly women and the youths.

Adigwe further disclosed that the organisation is setting up a branch office in Abuja, which she will be operating at her own time which will also give her time to manage jery other two organisations that focused on developing women and the youths through agriculture in Nigeria and Africa.