Wealthy property developer, Sir Olu Okeowo, has made a fortune and is living large. As evidence, this Knight of John Wesley Church lives in a dream home in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos. Built through his company, Gibraltar Construction, one of the real estate sector leaders, the 3-floor White-coated Victorian style house with all the luxury appurtenances named Palacio De Okeowo is a replica of Basille Palace in France. Okeowo owns not just one luxury home, he owns several. He has houses overseas and has even developed over 10 other mega commercial projects in various choice locations. As a billionaire, he can afford a lifestyle filled with luxury watches, expensive cars and luxury real estate. And what else do wealthy people do with a bunch of extra cash? Yes, he hangs out with the rich and famous but he has tried to live his life without drama. His life has been scandal-free and he avoids it like plaque. In his chequered journey to riches, Okeowo has his wife, Lady Adejoke Okeowo, as a dependable ally. He never hesitates to show his love and respect to love of many years and mother of his three children. Forget about those dirty rumours or insinuations swirling on the social media about his alleged love for a tryst especially the recent one linking him with a certain female media mogul in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Those close to this debonair billionaire would tell you that he makes friends easily with everyone in the social circle, both male and female. For his charming personality, he’s loved by everyone that crosses his path. This is the same way he met this highflying TV personality just like every other person he has met in life but a source ruled out any untoward relationship not to talk of having a romp with the woman. For Okeowo, he has a priceless partner in his wife who has rolled in the punches with him long before their bank accounts were rolling in the dough. This love for his wife was extended to his mother-in-law, Mama Oluwafunmilayo Adewunmi, when she turned 80 recently. On June 15, the billionaire rolled out the drums to celebrate the woman who joined the Octogenarian Club in Lagos.

Spotlight gathered that Okeowo spared nothing to make the day a great one for the woman who he sees as his own mother. The celebration which started with a thanksgiving service at Our Saviour’s Church, TBS, Lagos, was followed by a lavish reception at the Harbour Point, Victoria Island, with hundreds of dignitaries in attendance.