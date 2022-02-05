Unarguably, mere men do things to take glory from mortals, while genuine men do the same to give glory to God Almighty. For Dr. Anthony Obiora, billionaire businessman and Chairman, Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Ltd, he falls in the latter category. To the business magnate, he is committed to a service to God and to the benefit of humanity. He also believes that as God has blessed him, he has to give back to God as a token of his appreciation to the Almighty. And evidence abounds.

Spotlight learnt that in 2019, the wealthy pharmacist handed over an expansive choice virgin land to the church in his hometown, Nnokwa in Anambra State. Prayers were offered to sanctify the land and make it ready for a building project. Obiora then planned to put up on that land a two-in-one project —building of the main church cathedral and the Reverend fathers’ house— which he estimated to cost him N500 million. He also set his plan for the completion of the project before his 60th birthday which comes up by the second quarter of next year. And now to fully commence works on those double projects, Obiora started the New Year —4 January, 2022— with the casting and erecting of the first stone. On that day, the humble business mogul joined a group of Catholic Reverend fathers in his hometown to lay the foundation for the building of the new Cathedral.

Also as part of his service to humanity, Ezeifakaego —Good name is better than money— as he is fondly called by his hometown folks, for some years now, set up a foundation in honour of his late father, from who he inherited the nickname—Ezeifakaego. The foundation gives free education and scholarships to children of the less privileged in his home community and across Nigeria. The foundation also extends to the downtrodden a free medical outreach and gives foodstuffs and other valuable items as well as running empowerment programmes to lessen the burdens of unemployment in the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Obiora, a well respected gentleman with numerous chieftaincy titles and recognitions, has risen to the top through a dint of hard work and dedication. In 2015, the Life Patron of the Association Community Pharmacy of Nigeria (ACPN) won The Sun Businessman of The Year award, among other prestigious honours. Unlike some opportunists who despise their past as they rise on the ladder of success and turned demigods for people to worship, Obiora has never for once denied his humble beginnings. He always shows gratitude to God whom he claimed have been faithful to him in all ways, clothed him with the garment of honour alongside his lovely wife, Obiageli, and their lovely children.