It was a calm morning when Prince Ned Nwoko hosted One of Eradication of malaria in Africa’s Ambassador, Teni Makanaki to a breakfast where the duo talked about Moral values and how to advance the Prince Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project in Africa. It will be recalled that Teni and some top A list Artistes are putting heads together to come up with a theme song to create awareness and give orientation on how to end the deadliest disease in Africa by way of fumigation and vaccine development.

The humble Billionaire and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned took out time to serve ‘I want to be a Billionaire’ crooner, Teni and her team members one after the other. Teni also use the opportunity to perfect her swimming skills having being taught how to swim by the promoter of Star University and International lawyer, Prince Ned Nwoko. The duo were later joined by Ned Nwoko Malaria project coordinator, Chukwuebuka Anyaduba and media/Publicity officer, Adeniyi ifetayo. The breakfast took place at Prince Ned Nwoko family house in maitama.