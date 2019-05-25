Two decades on, the love of Lagos billionaire mogul, Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya and his dazzling wife, Shade, still sizzles, if happenings in the recent months are anything to go by. The well-heeled couple has never shied away from putting their public display of affection in full view as they usually hold hands and whisper into each other’s ears. Last month, the couple, who has grown to become one of Nigeria’s favourite celebrity couples, celebrated their 20 years of blissful marital union and has since commenced their second honeymoon. As they openly renew their love and affection, the Eleganza Group boss and his belle seem to have become the toast of the moment with all attention focusing on them. Just last week, the couple had a rare privilege of being hosted by the revered Queen Elizabeth II of England at her famous Buckingham Palace in Westminster, London. The duo joined hundreds of select world notable celebrities who attended the Queen’s Garden Party, held on the evening of Wednesday, May 15. It was a momentous time for the couple whose affection for each other was noticed by other guests at the exclusive royal soiree. As the couple celebrates their love story, Spotlight gathered that the 79-year-old industrialist has dropped a hint of making the 42-year-old sophisticated Shade the heiress to his vast dynasty. While responding to a televised interview recently, the Aare of Lagos claimed that since Shade walked into his life, she has solidified everything and consolidated his multi-billion empire. And he is ready to allow her and her children continue running the vast conglomerate. “Shade is in charge of everything you see in Eleganza. She decorates my home and maintains it. I don’t know how she does it. I just walk in and see my home like this. I will never take my company public.

“I will keep it in the family. I have been married to Shade for 20 years. She gave me four beautiful children. They are good children and not like the rest. My eldest daughter from Shade was schooling in Europe but we had to bring her back to Nigeria to understudy how the business works so that she can take over later. I hope she will not make a mistake like other children,” he was quoted. With this decision and open affection for Shade and his children, some of his older children from his other wives were said not to be too happy with their dad. Though, some of them are known to be independent and running their own businesses, they are, at the same time, worried that their father could be taking a decision that may not augur well for the entire family in the long run. Sources however told Spotlight that the billionaire remains unfazed by what his older children feel. It is not really difficult to see why Okoya is enamoured of his youngest wife as the couple seems to have a lot in common and enjoy each other’s company.

The elegant moneybag, reputed to have the kind of wealth only mentioned in fables, found pleasure in property development in his ripe age. Through RAO Property Investment Company, Okoya has invested in properties in different parts of Lagos. His magnificent Oluwanishola Estate and Eleganza Gardens and Shopping Mall both in Ajah along Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos are part of his property investments. The Oluwanishola Estate, which is also described as Expatriates Estate because of the high number of expatriates living there, is well equipped with uninterrupted power and water supply, marble floors, central air-conditioning, sauna, lush gardens, billiard room, tennis court, swimming pools and lots more.