Two years after hosting the cream of Nigerian high society who turned up for the wedding of one of his daughter, Ifeyinwa Sandra, billionaire businessman, Sir Emeka Offor, last Saturday, walked down the aisle another of his daughter, Njideka Edith Offor. The lavish white wedding was held inside the Grand Ballroom of Oriental Hotel, Lagos, where Njideka said ‘I Do’ to her beau, Ugo Udu.

This followed the couple’s traditional wedding held on October 5 in Oraifite, Anambra State homestead of the bride’s father. Pretty Njideka looked stunningly regal and had necks turning at the mere sight of her dazzling Michael Cinco ball gown, while her groom looked suave in a white tuxedo complimented by a red rose. The white wedding and the reception, planned by Ibidunni Ighodalo’s Elizabeth R Events, with Tee A as compere had Godbless and The Eboni Band serenading the guests with soulful music. It had notable Nigerians in attendance. They include the Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Willie Obiano; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.