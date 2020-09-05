Love and money are a perfect mix. Love is a beautiful thing but when there is money, love is sweeter. This could best sum the state of the relationship of the newly married billionaire couple, Adama Indimi and Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim. Despite the lockdown occasioned by the deadly pandemic, the noise as well as the glitz and the glamour were loud enough as scions of two northern aristocrats —Adama, one of those pretty daughters of Borno billionaire oil magnate, Dr. Muhammadu Indimi and Malik, son and heir of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Kogi State, Alhaji (Dr) Ado Ibrahim— tied the knots penultimate weekend. Three weeks into their union, there is no gainsaying that Adama is still feeling the good theory of warm pleasure and savouring blissful joy.

Their traditional marriage rites took place at Adama’s father’s palatial mansion in Maiduguri, Borno State. It was celebrated with four lavish events —kicked off with the Fero Buji Gnata then the Sa Lalle (Henna party); the main ceremony Kaulu and finally the Kai Amarya which is the conveyance of the bride to the groom. And for each day of the entire event, Adama, the bride with Swiss and Chadian blood, was such a beauty to behold. The highlight of this glamorous nuptial put together by the event managers extraordinaire, Dream Creators LC, was the welcome party held for the couple recently at the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland. On her arrival at her hubby’s family home in Okenne, Kogi State, the warm reception by her in-laws and new family members put Adama at ease as she was excitedly received as the new princess of Ebiraland. It was Adama’s best, happiest, and most gratified moment. Prince Malik was accompanied to receive his bride by other members of his royal family and select friends.

Sources told Spotlight that the two had been dating for about a year before making the decision to move their relationship to the next level. Adama who was regarded as one of the hottest spinsters within the Abuja Metropolis, is a fun-loving lady. The graduate of Lynn University, Florida, United States used to run Kauna Solutions Limited, a private limited company in the United Kingdom. While the groom, Malik is a well-known figure in both private and governmental circles with experience in generating international financial packages.

He has a comprehensive knowledge of international affairs and Conventional and renewable energy. He is the founder of Bicernergy and also the CEO of NIGUS International. Malik is also the Executive Chairman of NEXT Satellite TV Ltd. He was educated both in the UK and US and has a great aptitude for sports as an accomplished polo player and racing driver. The Kogi Prince has risen to the very top of the motor racing world in GT racing and Formula 1 as an owner.