A keen look at Mrs Bella Disu —whether from afar or otherwise— shows power, finesse and grace. As the executive vice chairman of telecoms giant, Globacom and favourite daughter of wealthy business mogul, Dr. Mike Adenuga, the courtly lady has access to a world that many can’t even begin to fathom and thus should have no worries. Of course, we know deep down that money won’t solve all of life’s problems. And billionaires, it seems, have problems, too. One difference is, no one is likely to feel sorry for them. But set aside her pedigree as a billionaire’s daughter, Bella, surely, is a chip off the old block. On her own merits, she’s gradually turning a business guru and joining the select few African women chairing Board of Directors of major companies. Yet, this elegant power broker is rankled that Nigerian women still grapple with misogyny. How?

Last Saturday, Bella was one of the eminent guests alongside scores of powerful and inspiring women from all cadres of society, at the first edition of the International Women’s Day Awards Gala held at the United States Consul General’s Residence in Victoria Island, Lagos. As she took in the importance of the occasion, it struck her that the award was made possible by the UNDP’s partnership with four female ambassadors representing US, UK, Germany, and France in Nigeria. It is emblematic that these women are valued by their countries and seen as worthy envoys. Proud of these women and in the same instant, her flame was stoked by the memory of the recent rejection of the Gender Bills by the National Assembly —a clear sign of lack of parity. Bella became sad and utterly shocked at the orientation of the Nigerian system. To Bella, who sits on the board of Julius Berger and Cobblestone Properties, she is deeply worried about the pervasive gender inequality in Nigeria despite its clarity on what a force of humanity women are. To this leading lady, their capes may be invisible but women are superheroes given the abundance of many talented women from different industries who have chosen to challenge and she’s ready to join forces with others to break all the biases.

