Billionaire mogul, Femi Otedola’s daughter and popular international DJ, Florence ‘Cuppy’ Otedola is among notable young Nigerian development enthusiasts leading the Lagos SDGs Youth Alliance network. This was announced early this week by the Lagos State Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment as part of her commitment towards mobilising opportunities to advance and scale up innovative solutions in the attainment of SDGs across Lagos State. Cuppy who is the founder of Cuppy Foundation, an NGO established to tackle issues surrounding child protection and education for girls and persons with disabilities (minorities), is a passionate Nigerian who loves giving back to the society and contributing to the resilience of communities.

The artiste, who is also very passionate about education and youth development, has spearheaded several initiatives such as the ‘Cuppy Takes Africa’ tour in 2015 in partnership with Guarantee Trust Bank and the Dangote Foundation. She has also personally paid for several students to go to university in Nigeria and worked with various organisations such as the Global Citizen, Royal Commonwealth Society, and more recently the “Save The Children” Initiative in which she raised over $13m. It was therefore no brainer that this young philanthropist has opted to be a strong partner in the Lagos Youth Alliance which is a strategic platform established for young people to connect, dialogue, collaborate and consolidate efforts on sustainable development in Lagos State. She will be joined by other young and outstanding development crusaders who over the years have inspired social change in Lagos and Nigeria. They include Nollywood actress Jumoke Oyetola; Doyinsola Ogunye, founder of Mental and Environmental Development Initiative for Children (MEDIC); Joshua Alade, Executive Director of Nigeria Youth SDGs Network; Sowemimo Abiodun, an ECOWAS Youth ambassador; Mary Dinah, Executive Director of Mary Dinah Foundation; Taiwo James, an active social development crusader; Solomon Adetokunbo, a reputable Agropreneur and sustainability advocate and Alexandre Akhighe, the Founder of African Clean Up Initiative.

Speaking on the initiative and the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in stimulating the passion of Lagos youths around development and good governance, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Mr Lekan Fatodu, applauded the sincerity of purpose and selflessness of these young individuals. He affirmed that the government is looking forward to working with the whole youth development sector to ensure that the SDG aspirations translate into reality.

While appraising the development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs Solape Hammond remarked that as a state known for putting young people at the fulcrum of change and development, the initiative is ambitiously prioritising youth-led movement that is inclusive, responsive, transparent and sustainable. She noted that young people have unique insights and perspectives that can drive more effective policies towards ensuring that government commitments to SDGs are fulfilled.

