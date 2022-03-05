Children of billionaires have access to a world that many can’t even begin to fathom. Some are just there to live lavishly in the fantasy created by their parents’ fabulous wealth —think vacationing around the world, exploring the seas in yachts, stocking closets with designer clothes, and partying it up in the city. But Halima Aliko-Dangote, one of the beautiful daughters of Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, is an exception and not such a freak. Since her father’s decision to rope her into the business, the self-effacing young woman has devoted her time taking the leading role in her father’s business empire. With nearly 15 years of professional experience, Halima has straddled several Executive Management roles in her father’s Dangote Industries Limited, one of Africa’s largest and most diversified business conglomerates.

Halima has been making her dad proud to the extent that she’s just been entrusted with a bigger and strategic role: appointed as a non-executive director of the Group’s flagship, Dangote Cement. She would be filling the void created by the death of her uncle, Sani Dangote, the former vice president of the Dangote Group and a director in the company, who died in November 2021.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Halima, who has a strong passion for the empowerment of women, is a trustee of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the President of the Board of the Africa Centre in New York, United States, a Board member of Endeavour Nigeria, as well as member of the Women Corporate Directors (WCD).

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.