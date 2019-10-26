The joy of every marriage is children. For Hauwa Indimi, the youngest daughter of billionaire oil mogul, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, and her sweetheart, Mohammed Yar’Adua, they are the happiest couple at the moment. Penultimate week, the couple celebrated the arrival of their first child with the new mum taking to her social media page to share the good news with a photo of herself and the baby boy wrapped in a shawl: “Our little one is here. Alhamdullah,” she wrote. Since the arrival of their bundle of joy already named Noah, the couple has been in ecstacy.

Hauwa, who runs an online boutique called House of Hauwa, in Boca Raton, Florida, United States, got married to Mohammed, son of the late Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, Abubakar Yar’Adua, last year July. Moments from the superlative wedding still run fresh in the memory of those who were privileged to attend. The wedding, graced by high-flying personalities, businessmen and women as well as top socialites in Nigeria and beyond, has been rated as one of the wedding shindigs which shook the country with the display of opulence and splendour.