When death snatched away the billionaire oil magnate, High Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs in December 2018, his family was distraught. But after a while, they quickly accepted the grim reality of the passing of the late businessman and philanthropist. They accepted their fate in good faith with the consolation that their patriarch had lived a good, fulfilling life. And since the Kalabari High Chief’s demise, the family has continued to remember his memories in a loving manner. Penultimate week, the billionaire heir of the late elder statesman, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, proved that his love for his father is ever-lasting when he remembered and celebrated his 92nd posthumous birthday. The affable businessman eulogised his late dad amidst praises and promises to continue to celebrate the legendary life he lived and the remarkable memories he left in their hearts.

While alive, the late Lulu-Briggs was named one of the 10 richest Nigerians with an estimated net worth of over $500 million. His Moni Pulo Limited, an oil Exploration and Production company currently has oil blocks in Ondo, Abia and Akwa-Ibom States. Its flagship project, OML 114, produces 10,000 barrels per day. Along with his wife, a pastor, he funded the OB Lulu Briggs Foundation, which provides humanitarian services to rural communities.

