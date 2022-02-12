Surely, Kofoworola Adebutu, the pretty wife of billionaire mogul and Chairman of Premier Lotto, Chief Sir Kessington Adebukola Adebutu, is one of those women who want people to put some respect on their names.

Though a notable member of the Nigeria billionaires’ wives class, Kofoworola is far from the need to be defined by her elderly husband’s wealth, neither does she want to be tagged with the ‘Trophy Wife’ title.

Rather, the pretty woman is strong willed with her quest for independence and living her passion led to the founding of her store —Koftop Luxury— a top shop which offers distinctive luxury merchandise including high-end fabrics and shoes to top Nigerian socialites and the elite who have turned her place into a hub.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

This youngest wife of the lotto mogul, fondly called ‘Baba Ijebu’, is undoubtedly becoming a force in her own right and on the path of establishing herself as a solid business personality given a recent event. Early this week, the 45-year old Kofoworola opened her mega mall on Fola Osibo Street, Lekki Phase1, Lagos.

The imposing mall named ‘DualFol’ after her twins’ sons —Folarin and Folami— was declared open by Ogun State First Lady, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun. Of course, Kofoworola —a 2001 Accountancy graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University— had her husband, Odole Oodua Adebutu, throw his weight behind her. She also had most of her husband’s children led by Ladi Adebutu around to rally support. Also around were many of her friends, including Folashade Okoya, Erelu Tola Osifeso, Alhaja Kuburat Shitta-Bey and Mrs Jokotade Adeusi.