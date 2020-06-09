Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has ordered the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to transit to cashless settlement platforms for the billing and collection of industry and commercial customers this year in accordance with Section 10 of the Meter Reading, Billing, Cash Collections and Credit Management for Electricity Supplies.

It also ordered all DisCos to leverage on available banking channels approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in complying with the directives.

The order, which was contained in the NERC quarterly report, also maintained that all the collection agents, super agents, sub-agents, payment solution service providers (PSSP) and payment terminal service providers (PTSP) engaged by DisCos in compliance with paragraphs six and seven of the order shall be duly registered with both the commission and CBN.

“All duly registered collection agents and other service providers shall operate dedicated accounts strictly for the purpose of billing/collection of revenues from customers of DisCos.

“All DisCos shall ensure the successful transition of customers to cashless settlement platforms by ensuring the completion of the following tasks :

Promote the adoption of end-to-end electronic payments by all stakeholders in Nigerian Electricity Supply Industries (NESI).

Provide customers with appropriate bank account details and other approved channels for receiving/processing payments such as mobile money, electronic wallets etc. Process electronic payment instructions in accordance with the rules of subsisting payments and clearing systems. Publish details of customer service/contact centres to promptly address electronic payment enquiries along with stipulated timelines for addressing customer complaints.