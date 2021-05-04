From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The leadership of the Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) and the Movement for Zctualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra’ (BIM-MASSOB) have condemned the attack on its leader and founder of the organisation, Ralph Uwazuruike, by the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of Nnamdi Kanu’s Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

MASSOB-BIM said that the latest attack on the Igbo activist has justified the organisation’s earlier position that the proscribed leader of IPOB was not genuinely and firmly fighting for Biafra.

A statement signed by the MASSOB-BIM Director of information and Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Chris Mocha, warned the perpetrators of violence to have a rethink, adding that taking up arms, murder and burning military formations will not lead anywhere but will endager the lives of our Igbo youths.

Mocha said that Kanu allegedly sending members of the ESN to attack and kill Uwazuruike at his Owerri residence was to provoke BIM- MASSOB members to resort to violence. This, he said, will ultimately fail.