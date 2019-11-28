Marcus Nkire, Abuja

The Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, yesterday, called on professional builders all over the country to get abreast with the newly introduced “Building Information Modeling” (BIM) services, hyping its value chain in the process.

According to the former Lagos State Governor, despite the losses incurred in the past due to faulty project delivery the advent of BIM creates an excellent opportunity to remedy the growing incessant collapse of buildings, ensure that building stock are maintained and used adequately.

This was disclosed as the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) in collaboration with AUTODESK and BIM Africa held a conference at Abuja, celebrating the 18th Induction ceremony of New Builders into the system.

The Minister who was represented by the Director, Works and housing, Bldr (MRS) Mercy Onuoha said.

“I have no doubt that the introduction of this new agenda will bring about ground breaking achievements. BIM will bring about consistency and upgrade to our building capacity, It will also create business opportunities nationwide, if applied effectively.”

CORBON Chairman, Prof Kabir Bala expressed his excitement at the record-breaking number of the 2019 edition of registered inductees,258, which he described as “unprecedented.”

He further stated that the collaboration was deliberate, noting the benefits of setting a high standard for professional services and acquiring new knowledge and skills as the best way to secure a balanced building environment.