By Zika Bobby

Be Inspired Nigeria (BIN), a non-profit organisation with the mission of alleviating the sufferings of women and children, with particular focus on the plight of widows through various projects and outreaches around the country, has put smiles on the faces of old people in Warri, Delta State.

The team, led by Esther Iheanacho, arrived the Madam Christian Obioma Catholic Old People’s Home, Warri, and was received by Rev. Fr. Jude Igho. Iheanacho said BIN will continue to do what it knows best by looking out for women and children, stressing that they are all committed to touching lives in whatever way they can.

Teshoma Eza presented the gifts on behalf of BIN Warri zone.

The Warri visit was Be Inspired Nigeria’s last-quarter project for the year.

Madam Christian Obioma, the matron, received the gift on behalf of the home and thanked the group for looking out for the old.

“People no longer care for the old, forgetting that one day they too will get old. We are very happy for what you have done today and we pray that God will continue to bless and shower His love on you,” she said.