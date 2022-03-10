Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, yesterday pledegd its commitment to closing the gender gap within the industry.

It stated this against the backdrop of the celebration of the International Women’s Month, saying it would be hosting an eight-week bootcamp in collaboration with Utiva, to equip women with blockchain education, tools and skills.

In a statement, the firm said that the eight-week programme would kick off on March 26, 2022 at Utiva, Ikeja, Lagos and would be a hybrid event combining both physical and online events. Registration would last between March 8 and 14.

It said participants would learn basics of blockchain; discover how to use crypto in their everyday lives and how to store value with crypto and earn on crypto balances; understand real-world applications of blockchain; comprehend crypto trading and how it works in simple terms, and get access to job opportunities.

“In line with the company’s commitment to Africa and the growth of the blockchain ecosystem, Binance continues to empower women, giving them the opportunity to learn, acquire skills and bring their value to the technology industry by creatively solving problems through innovation. As a whole, the blockchain industry is creating new opportunities for Africans with many being brought out of poverty, acquiring skills, getting employed and accessing financial systems not previously available to them.”