As part of its business expansion strategy, BINANI Group of Companies said it is set to establish a domestic carrier called BINANI Air

The new airline now awaiting its operational licence from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), aims to change the country’s aviation sector with modern fleet.

This was as several foreign airlines have offered to go into bilateral relationship with the new airline which is target top rated quality service.

The BINANI Group of Companies was established by the only female Senator from the North, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani (Adamawa Central), who has left the board of the conglomerate having become a member of the Senate. But the Binani Group of Companies has divested its activities into the aviation sector leading to the emergence of Binani Air. It was learnt that the company’s venture into aviation has attracted much goodwill from political leaders, businessmen, many political associates, supporters and well-wishers from Adamawa and the entire North-East.

According to investigations, the investment by BINANI Group of Companies comes at a time attempts are being made to revamp the economy of the North-East.

A source said BINANI Group’s airline ambition aims at “boosting the economy of the geopolitical zone.

It was further gathered that the enthusiasm about BINANI Air followed the track record of the founder of BINANI Group, who is rated as a first class entrepreneur in the North-East.

As at date the North-East has no registered indigenous carrier, a development that makes the emergence of BINANI Air historic.

Investigations revealed that the new airline has opened negotiations with some international airlines in the US, the Middle East, Asian countries and two prominent African carriers.

BINANI Air will be made up of 80per cent shareholders’ investment, creating a record of value addition in attracting Foreign Direct Investment for Nigeria.

The Managing Director of the Group, Hajiya Aminatu Dahiru Chiroma, a UK trained System Analyst, is coordinating talks with some foreign airlines to “offer Nigerians first class air service.”

The domestic routes being targeted by BINANI Air include Lagos-Yola, Kano, Maiduguri and Port Harcourt.

It will also fly to Bauchi and Gombe to fill gaps needed air service especially for the North-East geo-political zone.

Speaking about the plan, a representative of the company who spoke in confidence said: “We are happy at the intention of the company. We want to make a big difference in the aviation sector.

“The plan to start the airline is coming at a time when travelling for business to other parts of the country is increasingly becoming difficult as a result of insecurity; hence it is a welcome development that will be greatly appreciated by the people of Adamawa and the North-East at large. The MD of Binani Group of Companies, Hajiya Aminatu Dahiru Chiroma was not available for comments.

At NCAA, nobody was forthcoming because the application was at processing stage. The officer contacted said: “Don’t you see how busy we are trying to meet our target of resuming flights in the country soon?”

Commercial air operations have been shut down in most countries since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Nigeria.

It is believed that some airlines and other businesses may not survive or return to business, hence the reason why BINANI Group of Companies is moving ahead to fill in the gaps and offer prospective passengers the right choice they need.