President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Yola, Adamawa State, said the election of Aisha Binani, as governor would open opportunities for women in the country and send a signal to the world on Nigeria’s leadership maturity.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he said this at the Lamido of Adamawa’s palace in Yola, adding that he was in support of the gubernatorial candidate and would continue to provide moral support for her success in the forthcoming polls.

“I came here to make sure that from the end of Nigeria to other places, I want to identify with the candidate, Binani, and other candidates.

“We are here to ensure Binani becomes the first female elected governor, God’s willing. Her election will speak to Nigeria and the world through Adamawa State.

“I thank you very much for all the support. I want everyone to support her to win. And for those in opposition to us, I wish them the best of luck.

“We will give her our moral support. The women have been fighting from a distance, let them now come close, and also share in leadership,” he said.

In his remark, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, thanked the president for various interventions in the state.

“I want to use this opportunity to welcome you to your second home, Adamawa State.

“We want to thank you for various and several projects in Adamawa. All our proposals for the state have been approved. We will not get tired of receiving you in the state. We will continue to pray for you. We love you and admire you.

“You have done well and surpassed what is expected of a leader. I wish you well and all the best in the campaigns,” Fintri said.

Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Mustapha, also thanked President Buhari for the developments in the state, which include appointments into top positions in government like the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Mohammed Bello, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Chairman, Buba Marwa.

“The people of Adamawa are indebted to you,” the royal father told the president.

He thanked the president for his approvals for new universities in the state and a Federal Medical Centre.