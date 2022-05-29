Binani polled 430 votes to defeat her closest rival, former Economic and Financial Crimes Com- mission (EFCC) boss, Nuhu Ribadu, who got 288 votes, closely followed by a former governor, Umaru Bindow, who scored 103 votes to come to the third position in the election.

