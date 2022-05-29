From Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja
The First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has described the emergence of Sen. Aisha Dahiru Binan as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) in Adamawa State as victory for Nigerian women.
In a statement by her media aide, Aliyu Abdullahi, the First Lady, said this in her congratulatory message to Binani over her victory at the just-concluded governorship primaries of the APC in Adamawa State.
Mrs. Buhari called on the candidate not to rest on her oars as the journey had just begun.
Recall that at the maiden edition of the National
Progressive Women’s Conference in January with the theme “One Voice Uniting for Progress,” Mrs. Buhari had asked the ruling party’s leadership to ensure that women were put in strategic positions in the party.
She stressed that the participation of women in politics would have a significant impact on the country’s development.
Binani polled 430 votes to defeat her closest rival, former Economic and Financial Crimes Com- mission (EFCC) boss, Nuhu Ribadu, who got 288 votes, closely followed by a former governor, Umaru Bindow, who scored 103 votes to come to the third position in the election.
Abdulrazak Namdas got 94 votes while Safari Theman scored 21 and Umar Musta- pha got 39.
Leave a Reply