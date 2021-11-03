It was a moment of joy for Blessing Oborududu who won a silver medal in the 2021 Olympic Games held in Tokyo and her Coach, Faith Umah as they were both hosted to a luncheon by the management of Binatone Nigeria at a brief but impressive ceremony in Lagos.

The ceremony was organized in honour of both Blessing Oborududu who won a silver medal in Women Wrestling ( free style 68kg) and Ese Brume who also won a bronze medal in women Long Jump. Ese was however unable to attend the event due to an overseas engagement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Binatone Managing Director, Mr Prasun Banerjee commended the two medalists for making Nigeria proud at the recently concluded Olympic Games. “Binatone congratulates you on your achievements at the Tokyo Olympics. You have made Nigeria proud and thus become role models for Nigerian youths.” He stated.

According to him, Binatone as a responsible corporate entity that have been in Nigeria for over 50 years has deemed it fit to celebrate the medalists as its own modest way of encouraging the athletes, their coaches and the development of sports in the country. “Binatone has been operating in Nigeria for over 50 years. We are celebrating these medalists today to encourage them to achieve greater heights in future. This is just a token of our contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria,” he stated. Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Binatone Nigeria, Alhaji Ibrahim Francis Ogboro, the Dan Darman Kabi (Argungu) expressed his excitement at the impressive performance of the athletes at the Olympic Games and encouraged them to work hard to win more laurels for the country in future.

