The Management and Staff of Global Appliances Nigeria Limited, manufacturers and distributors of Binatone range of products in Nigeria have formally been presented with the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme, (MANCAP) Certificate by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, (SON).

At a brief but impressive ceremony held at the company’s premises last weekend, Managing Director of Global Appliances Nigeria Limited, (GANL) Mr Prasun Banerjee received the certificate from the State Coordinator of SON Lagos State III Office, Amuwo Odofin area, Mr Omotosho Ayodele, with a promise to ensure compliance with all rules and regulations as specified by the organisation.

“We have been working on getting this certification for about four or five years now. I am happy that we got it today. With this certificate, I am sure that our customers will have more confidence on our products, we will have the logo on all our products and we promise to comply with all the rules and regulations of production as specified by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria” he said.

The Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) is a mandatory product certification scheme put in place by SON to ensure that all locally manufactured products in the country conform to the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) before such products are presented for sale in the market or exported.

The scheme which is renowned and applauded by the industrial sector started in 2006. It is aimed at ensuring compliance of Made-in-Nigeria products to the minimum requirements of the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) or Code of practice thereby promoting fair competition at both domestic and international markets, as well as safeguarding the safety and health of consumers in the overall interest of promoting economic and industrial development of Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, Mr Ayodele Omotosho congratulated GANL for getting certified, pointing out that the process for getting the certificate was not an easy one because it comes after compliance with all the rules and regulations as set out by SON.