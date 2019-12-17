Bimbola Oyesola

Leading electronic manufacturer, Binatone Industries, has launched a high-tech Air Purifier with a potent filter popularly known as High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) which traps 99.9 per cent particules into the Nigerian market.

The new Air Purifier with HEPA filter, according to the company, has the capacity to capture various sizes of particles within a multi-layered netting usually made out of very fine fiberglass threads much thinner than the size of a human hair strand.

The Managing Director of Global Appliances Nigeria Limited, the sole distributors of Binatone in Nigeria, Mr. Prasun Banerjee, explained that HEPA filter removes or reduces indoor contaminants from the air and also improves indoor air quality to reduce or eradicate allergies and its adverse health effects.

“Air purifiers are a device that suck the air, travel through multiple layers of filters, capturing pollutants and particles and pushing out the clean air into the living space. The most important and most effective of these filters is the HEPA filter that traps 99.9 per cent particulates. It captures variously sized particles within a multi-layered netting usually made out of very fine fiberglass threads (much thinner than the size of a human hair strand!). HEPA filters removes or reduces indoor contaminants from the air and also improves indoor air quality to reduce allergies and adverse health effects,” he stated.

According to him, the new Air-filters with touch screen control and large LED display are absolutely essential for people spending a lot of time in the air-conditioned rooms and bedrooms in particular, stuffy rooms, offices, banks, meeting rooms, closed rooms where people smoke, gymnasiums, clinics and for people with asthma and allergies. Air purifier’s fan draws air into the filter and particulates are captured in the filter.

Disclosing that as an introductory offer, Binatone will give one FREE sealed new HEPA Filter with every unit purchased during the first six months of the launch, Mr Banerjee said the offer will end on April, 30, 2020.

He explained that other important features of the new Air Purifier company include three fan speeds for the air flow adjustment 12 hours timer, special memory function to fit for frequent power instability regions and filter alert to remind when it is time to replace the filter.