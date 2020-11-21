Leading appliances manufacturer, Global Appliances Nigeria Ltd marketing Binatone brand has launched four burner, floor standing gas cooker range in Nigeria.

The new range of floor standing gas cookers 50×50 cm in size having four burners are assembled at its new assembly plant set up in Lagos and comes in two variants of black and stainless-steel finish with an anti-rust body. The new Binatone range of gas cookers are tested for safety in terms of gas leakage as well as flame tests.

The Managing Director of Global Appliances Nigeria Limited, the sole distributors of Binatone products in Nigeria, Mr. Prasun Banerjee stated that the new gas cooker is equipped with the useful feature of auto ignition. It also has bottom oven gas burner, brass burner cap and floor bottom bracket.

As an introductory offer, he disclosed that the company will be giving free Binatone electric stainless-steel kettle with every floor standing gas cooker purchased by its customers in Nigeria.