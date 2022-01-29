Electronics manufacturing firm, Binatone Nigeria has launched new rechargeable fans into the Nigerian electronic market along with two new models of blenders and steam irons.

Managing Director of Global Appliances Nigeria Limited, distributors of Binatone products in Nigeria, Mr Prasun Banerjee said in a statement that the new rechargeable fans were of high quality designed to run on battery for up to five hours on high speed.

“The RCF -1855 rechargeable standing fan is a high quality fan designed to run on battery for up to 5 hours on high speed, and up to 10 hours on low speed, with up to nine speed controls and a timer that can run for up to nine hours. The rechargeable fan is really an energy efficient solution to the power problems mostly found in the Nigerian household,” he stated He said the new blenders and irons were cost effective and available in all parts of the country. He said the blenders are the newest entries into the affordable range of top quality of blenders in the Nigerian appliances market stressing that the product provides the high quality Binatone assurance along with the comfort of affordability and accessibility.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“They are built with overheat protection technology along with a 300-Watt Long Life turbo motor which is sure to ensure users get the best value for your money. These blender jugs come with the Binatone proprietary unbreakable jugs while the SI – 1830 steam iron comes with non-stick ceramic base for easy gliding over fabric, with a variable steam burst to protect your fabric and provide the most hands-on ironing experience,” he noted. Stressing that all Binatone products comes with a two year warrantee, Mr Banerjee disclosed that the company maintains an efficient after sales service across Nigeria.