Binatone Industries would be offering its customers deals on many of its electronics products during the forthcoming Black Friday and festive season. The company’s Managing Director, Mr Prasun Banerjee disclosed that the deals are on offer for select Binatone products nationwide. He further stated that the gesture was because it had always strived to identify trends and answer consumer needs with unique, affordable, and well-designed products. The products, he said, include food and beverage preparation, like blenders with unbreakable jugs (now including a free stirring stick), juicers and kitchen machine, to healthy cooking with only a drop of oil in Binatone Air fryers and Stand fans with newly designed air freshener and mosquito repellant features. Other new products introduced are its recently launched air purifier, heavy weight & high power Irons with Binatone’s Magi-cloth cool touch jug kettles and other products in the fan, small domestic appliance and power categories.

He explained that apart from innovation, outstanding design, and unbeatable value for money, Binatone has continued to offer our two years warranty to its customer on every Binatone product.

