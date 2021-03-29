Binatone customers in Nigeria are in for attractive promotions on purchases they make to mark Easter celebration, Managing Director of Global Appliances Nigeria Limited, sole distributors of Binatone products in Nigeria, Prasun Banerjee, said.

According to him, Binatone, a United Kingdom brand with a heritage of over 60 years is offering its customers, nationwide, promotional offers upon the purchase of its products.

“Another opportunity awaits the public to buy Binatone top of the range products during the Easter as we offer value for money products to our customers with two years warranty,” he said.

He disclosed that apart from the two-year warranty, all products purchased at the shops, supermarkets and from its numerous dealers nationwide are backed up with effective after sales service.