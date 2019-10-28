Bimbola Oyesola

It is going to be a rewarding time at this year’s Lagos International Trade Fair with Binatone celebrating its 45th Anniversary in Nigeria.

The fully Air Conditioned Binatone stand will offer fabulous deals and numerous freebies for every purchase made at the Fair ground which will take place at Tafawa Balewa Square complex, Onikan in Lagos between November 1st and 10th.

The Managing Director of Global Appliances Nigeria Limited, the Sole distributors of Binatone products in Nigeria, Mr Prasun Banerjee said the gesture is part of the company’s decision to enable its teeming customers to check out its wide product range in Domestic & Kitchen Appliances, Cooling as well as Power Protection products. “Binatone, founded in the UK in 1958, commenced operations in Nigeria in 1974 and has been consistently delighting customers with high quality, innovative products at affordable prices.

Banerjee disclosed that apart from a flat 10 per cent discount on all purchases, there will be specially branded assured gifts like Kitchen Utensil tools and Calendars for every purchase. Moreover, on the purchase of select Binatone products during the Trade Fair additional Binatone products as free gifts will be given to customers. These free gifts would include Binatone Heavy weight Dry Irons, Orbit & Stand Fans, Double Wall Cool Touch Kettles & Stainless-Steel Kettles.

He explained that a full Range of Binatone products that will be on display during the fair, including Multi-functional Gourmet Machine & Yam pounders, wide range of Fans and Air coolers and the innovative Bluetooth Tower Music Fan. There would be power protection products like Surge protection devices & the 10 KVA centralized stabilizer, suitable for an entire house.