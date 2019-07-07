Billy Graham Abel, Yola

A war of words has ensued between the APC government and the ruling PDP government in Adamawa State following PDP’s chairman’s bombshell that the previous government auctioned employments to the highest bidder.

Reacting to the report, the former governor’s office has fired back at the PDP chairman demanding a retraction and an apology, saying his comments were false and malicious, intended to score cheap political points and smear the towering performance record of the former governor of the state.

This was contained in a press statement made available to our correspondent by the Special Assistant to the former governor on Media and Publicity, Martins Dickson on Sunday.

Dickson said: “The attention of the media office of Senator Muhammad Umaru Jibrilla Bindow has been drawn to an interview by the Adamawa State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Barrister A. T Shehu, published on Saturday, 6th July, 2019.

“In the said interview, Shehu made deliberate efforts to tarnish the good image of Senator Bindow with falsifications and misguided information, which clearly portrays his hatred for Adamawa and what is good for the state.

“We wish to, therefore, call on Shehu to retract his false and malicious utterances against Senator Bindow in the interview and proffer a published apology.

“It is clear that Shehu has no interest in appreciating good governance because rather than tell the good people of Adamawa what the present administration is doing to upgrade their standard of living, he chose to drag the good name of Bindow through the mud to score cheap political points.

“If the incoming administration has found anomalies with Bindow’s way of governance, we all know that there are administrative ways of delineating and rectifying such anomalies not an open attack on a man of integrity and calumny campaign against him in the press.

“It is baffling that for the better time of the interview, Shehu’s only intention was to condemn and criticize Bindow as a person and his administration, even on questions about what the present administration will do for the people, Shehu was always evasive and subjective, which clearly shows malice and ill-will with the PDP government.

“It is an established fact that the Bindow’s administration has produced the most progressive government in the history of Adamawa State and Shehu’s claims of false waivers and employment sales are nothing but the struggle of a man desperate to ruin the story of Bindow’s good governance in our dear state.”