The management of Bingham University in Karu, Nasarawa state said it has expelled a student of the institution who was seen in a viral video flogging his colleague with a wood.

The University announced the student’s expulsion in a statement via its Twitter page on Saturday.

The attention of the Management of Bingham University has been drawn to a video on twitter of a student bullying a fellow student posted by Jemima Nnadi. pic.twitter.com/bI6LVhrzDY — Bingham University (@BinghamUniKaru) September 3, 2022

The viral clip had shown the undergraduate bullying another student believed to be a fresher at one of the varsity’s hostels.

Watch how a student of Bingham University in Karu Nasarawa state is being bullied by another student pic.twitter.com/PWNvG8ngg2 — The Sun Nigeria (@thesunnigeria) September 4, 2022

While it was not immediately clear what led to the incident, the video attracted a chorus of condemnation on social media, with many Nigerians calling on authorities to take action.

In its reaction, the varsity condemned the student’s behaviour, adding that it has received complaints over the matter.

It also said the student’s expulsion was in line with its zero-tolerance policy on bullying.

“The attention of the management of Bingham University has been drawn to a video on Twitter of a student bullying a fellow student posted by Jemima Nnadi,” it wrote.